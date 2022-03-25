BlackRock (BLK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $741.04, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 0.89% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

BlackRock will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BlackRock is projected to report earnings of $9.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.9 billion, up 11.42% from the year-ago period.

BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $41.60 per share and revenue of $21.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.18% and +8.96%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower within the past month. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.76.

Investors should also note that BLK has a PEG ratio of 1.61 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

