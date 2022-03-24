BlackRock (BLK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $738.28, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 0.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $9.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.9 billion, up 11.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $41.60 per share and revenue of $21.11 billion, which would represent changes of +6.18% and +8.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower within the past month. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.76.

We can also see that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.