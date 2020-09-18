BlackRock (BLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $556.92, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 5.99% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.59% in that time.

BLK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BLK is projected to report earnings of $7.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.83 billion, up 3.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $29.59 per share and revenue of $15.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.9% and +4.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BLK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% higher. BLK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BLK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.54.

Investors should also note that BLK has a PEG ratio of 1.85 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.