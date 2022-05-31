BlackRock (BLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $669.08, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 6.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.26, down 7.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.91 billion, up 1.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $38.58 per share and revenue of $20.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.53% and +4.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.16% lower. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BlackRock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.28 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.16, which means BlackRock is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

