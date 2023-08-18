BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed at $670.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 10.24% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $8.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.64 billion, up 7.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $35.21 per share and revenue of $18.2 billion, which would represent changes of -0.42% and +1.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% higher. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.28, which means BlackRock is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 1.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

