BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $674.66, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 7.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.28%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BlackRock is projected to report earnings of $8.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.29 billion, down 8.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $34.84 per share and revenue of $18.25 billion, which would represent changes of -1.47% and +2.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% higher. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.27.

Also, we should mention that BLK has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

