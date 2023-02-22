BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $687.41, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had lost 7.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BlackRock is projected to report earnings of $7.96 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.29 billion, down 8.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $34.53 per share and revenue of $18.25 billion, which would represent changes of -2.35% and +2.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BlackRock currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

Investors should also note that BLK has a PEG ratio of 2.34 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.