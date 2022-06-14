BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $591.23, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 0.02% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.12, down 9.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion, up 0.64% from the year-ago period.

BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $38.35 per share and revenue of $20 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.12% and +3.25%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.6% lower within the past month. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BlackRock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.61 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.26.

Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 1.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

