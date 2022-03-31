BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed at $764.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 5.33% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.25% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 13, 2022. On that day, BlackRock is projected to report earnings of $9.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.9 billion, up 11.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $41.60 per share and revenue of $21.11 billion, which would represent changes of +6.18% and +8.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower within the past month. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, BlackRock currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.11.

Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 1.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.