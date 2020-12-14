BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $683.92, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 5.37% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BLK as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BLK to post earnings of $8.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.27 billion, up 7.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $32.22 per share and revenue of $15.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.13% and +9.93%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BLK should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher within the past month. BLK currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note BLK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.78, so we one might conclude that BLK is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.