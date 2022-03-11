BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $687.04, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had lost 10.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BlackRock is projected to report earnings of $9.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.9 billion, up 11.42% from the prior-year quarter.

BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $41.85 per share and revenue of $21.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.81% and +8.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.18% lower. BlackRock currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BlackRock currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.48, so we one might conclude that BlackRock is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BLK has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

