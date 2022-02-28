BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed at $743.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 7.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BlackRock is projected to report earnings of $9.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.91 billion, up 11.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $42.34 per share and revenue of $21.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.07% and +10.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.03% lower. BlackRock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BlackRock currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.84, which means BlackRock is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BLK has a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

