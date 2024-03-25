BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with BlackRock (BLK) standing at $816.21, reflecting a -1.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 1.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BlackRock in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $9.23, marking a 16.39% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.65 billion, indicating a 9.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $39.73 per share and revenue of $20 billion, which would represent changes of +5.19% and +11.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.25% upward. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BlackRock has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.76 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.99 of its industry.

Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 1.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

