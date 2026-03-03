BlackRock (BLK) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

BlackRock (BLK) ended the recent trading session at $1,052.59, demonstrating a -1.47% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.83%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.02%.

The investment firm's shares have seen a decrease of 4.59% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of BlackRock will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $12.42, reflecting a 9.91% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.64 billion, showing a 25.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $53.64 per share and revenue of $27.89 billion, which would represent changes of +11.54% and +15.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, BlackRock boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, BlackRock is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.49.

We can also see that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

