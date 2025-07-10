BlackRock (BLK) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed at $1,104.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

The stock of investment firm has risen by 9.61% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BlackRock in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 15, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $10.77, signifying a 3.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.38 billion, up 12.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $45.73 per share and revenue of $22.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.86% and +11.33%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.17% higher within the past month. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, BlackRock is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.15, so one might conclude that BlackRock is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Management industry stood at 1.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

