BlackRock (BLK) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues & AUM Rise

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $7.85 per share hugely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.90. The figure reflects a rise of 22.5% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Results benefited from an improvement in revenues. Also, expenses declined marginally. Further, long-term net inflows resulted in a rise in assets under management (AUM) balance, which was a major positive for the company.



Net income attributable to BlackRock (on a GAAP basis) was $1.21 billion, up 21% from the prior-year quarter.



Revenues Improve, Expenses Decline Marginally



Revenues for the reported quarter (on a GAAP basis) were $3.65 billion, increasing 3.5% year over year. The upside stemmed from an increase in almost all components of revenues, except for distribution fees, and advisory and other revenues. Moreover, the reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.58 billion.



Total expenses amounted to $2.24 billion, down marginally from the year-ago quarter. The decline was due to a fall in direct fund expenses, and general and administration costs.



Non-operating income (on a GAAP basis) was $357 million, up from $57 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



BlackRock’s adjusted operating income was $1.41 billion, up 10% year over year.



Net Inflows Support AUM Growth



As of Jun 30, 2020, AUM totaled $7.32 trillion, reflecting a rise of 6.9% year over year. In the reported quarter, the company witnessed long-term net inflows of $62.21 billion.



Capital Deployment Update



As part of PNC Financial’s PNC sale of its entire 22% ownership position in BlackRock, the company repurchased shares worth $1.1 billion in the reported quarter.



Our Viewpoint



BlackRock’s continued efforts to strengthen the iShares and ETF operations along with its initiatives to restructure the actively managed equity business are expected to continue to boost the top line and AUM, going forward. Moreover, its inorganic growth efforts bode well for the future.

