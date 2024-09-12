BlackRock (BLK) and Partners Group Join Hands to Boost Retail Private Market Access

Asset manager BlackRock (BLK) is joining hands with Swiss-based global private equity firm Partners Group (GB:0QOQ) to capitalize on the growing demand for private market investments. The companies plan to create a “one-stop portfolio” for retail investors seeking exposure to the private sector, which has traditionally been reserved for institutional investors.

Under this deal, the companies will offer a diversified portfolio of private equity, private credit, and real assets through a single subscription document rather than requiring separate documents for each underlying fund. This streamlined approach is designed to make it easier for financial advisors to introduce their clients to private markets.

BLK Expands Global Private Market Access

BlackRock views the U.S. private wealth market as a major growth opportunity, driven by retail investors’ growing interest in private market investments to diversify and achieve high, uncorrelated returns.

To capitalize on this trend, BlackRock has recently made several strategic moves to expand its presence in private markets, aiming to enhance access for both institutional and retail investors.

For instance, BlackRock recently partnered with Euroclear to simplify access to its private market funds for European investors. The companies will leverage Euroclear’s FundsPlace platform to streamline distribution and widen the reach of these alternative investments.

Is BLK a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, BLK has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and two Holds assigned in the last three months. At $934.47, the average BlackRock price target implies 6.54% upside potential. Shares of the company have gained about 15% in the last three months.

