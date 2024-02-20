BlackRock (BLK) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

BlackRock (BLK) closed the latest trading day at $798.11, indicating a +0.52% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.92%.

Shares of the investment firm witnessed an of 0% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackRock in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $9.22, marking a 16.27% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.65 billion, up 9.61% from the year-ago period.

BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $39.64 per share and revenue of $19.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.95% and +11.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.03. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.7 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Management industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.93.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.