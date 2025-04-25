Bitcoin Magazine



BlackRock Bitcoin ETF to Become World’s Largest, Bitcoin Price Surges Above $95,000

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) will become the world’s largest ETF within 10 years, Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor predicted at the Bitcoin Standard Corporations Investor Day in New York. The bold forecast comes as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $442 million in net inflows on Thursday, pushing Bitcoin above $95,000.

IBIT, which currently manages $54.2 billion in assets, would need to surpass the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which holds approximately $573.5 billion. BlackRock’s ETF has demonstrated remarkable momentum, accumulating $1.16 billion in Bitcoin purchases over just three days: $193.5 million on April 22, $643.2 million on April 23, and $327.3 million on April 24.

“IBIT will be the biggest ETF in the world in ten years,” Saylor said during his presentation. The ETF has already shown unprecedented growth, reaching $10 billion in assets within seven weeks of its January launch – the fastest growth rate for any ETF in history.

JUST IN: Michael Saylor predicts BlackRock's spot #Bitcoin ETF will be “the biggest ETF in the world in ten years.” pic.twitter.com/uiHeth9Hli — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 24, 2025

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas acknowledged the possibility but emphasized the extraordinary circumstances required. it’s poss also if IBIT starts taking in more cash than VOO but as it stands that would mean taking in well north of $1b/day, like $3b or $4b/day if it hopes to gain ground,” Balchunas noted.

The surge in ETF interest coincides with Bitcoin’s break above $95,000, supported by multiple factors including President Trump’s signals on reducing Chinese import tariffs, new SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ pro-crypto stance, and expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts in mid-2025.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have now accumulated over $37 billion in total net inflows since their January launch, with combined assets under management exceeding $100 billion. IBIT leads the pack, recently winning “Best New ETF” at the etf.com awards.

At press time, Bitcoin maintains strength above key psychological levels as institutional investment continues through regulated ETF vehicles, with BlackRock’s aggressive accumulation strategy suggesting growing confidence in the asset class.

