BlackRock Becomes Second-Largest Shareholder In Freedom Holding With $89 Mln Investment

August 31, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), a global financial services and technology company, announced that investment firm, BlackRock Inc., has increased its stake to 0.85%, investing approximately $89 million. With this move, BlackRock becomes the company's second-largest shareholder by shares, following founder and CEO Timur Turlov.

"We welcome the growing interest from global institutional investors. The presence of partners such as BlackRock confirms the resilience of our business and the strategic potential of Freedom Holding in international markets," said Timur Turlov, founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp.

