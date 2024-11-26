News & Insights

BlackRock Alters Stake in Entain PLC

November 26, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Entain plc (GB:ENT) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its stake in Entain PLC, reducing its voting rights from 5.63% to 5.51% as of November 25, 2024. This shift reflects a minor reallocation within BlackRock’s extensive portfolio, highlighting the fluid nature of institutional investments. Investors may want to monitor such moves as indicators of broader market trends.

