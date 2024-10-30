News & Insights

Stocks
BLK

BlackRock in advanced talks to acquire HPS, Bloomberg reports

October 30, 2024 — 12:45 pm EDT

BlackRock (BLK) is in advanced discussions to acquire HPS Investment Partners, having emerged as the only suitor in active talks for the private-credit firm, Bloomberg’s Dinesh Nair, Swetha Gopinath, Aaron Kirchfeld, and Davide Scigliuzzo report. Both sides are aiming to reach a deal by the end of this year, the authors say, citing people with knowledge of the discussions. HPS could potentially take the IPO route or sell a minority interest if the parties fail to agree on valuation, the authors note.

