BlackRock in advanced talks to acquire HPS, Bloomberg reports

BlackRock (BLK) is in advanced discussions to acquire HPS Investment Partners, having emerged as the only suitor in active talks for the private-credit firm, Bloomberg’s Dinesh Nair, Swetha Gopinath, Aaron Kirchfeld, and Davide Scigliuzzo report. Both sides are aiming to reach a deal by the end of this year, the authors say, citing people with knowledge of the discussions. HPS could potentially take the IPO route or sell a minority interest if the parties fail to agree on valuation, the authors note.
