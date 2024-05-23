BlackRock Adjusts Voting Stake in Future PLC

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has altered its stake in the company, resulting in a combined total of 6.39% of voting rights as of May 22, 2024. The change comes from both direct shares and financial instruments, with the new position reflecting a slight increase from the previous notification.

