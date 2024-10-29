News & Insights

BlackRock Adjusts Stake in WPP PLC

October 29, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

WPP (GB:WPP) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its stake in WPP PLC, now holding 9.92% of the voting rights. This change reflects a slight decrease from a previous position of 10.09%, involving both shares and financial instruments. Investors might find this shift noteworthy as it indicates BlackRock’s strategic decisions in its portfolio management.

