BlackRock Adjusts Stake in TUI AG

May 30, 2024 — 02:36 am EDT

TUI AG (GB:TUI) has released an update.

TUI AG has announced a significant change in shareholding, with BlackRock, Inc. now holding a combined total of 5.69% of voting rights, following a mix of acquisitions and disposals. The notification indicates that BlackRock’s voting rights attached to shares stand at 4.96%, and rights through instruments are at 0.73%, as of May 23, 2024. This change reflects a slight increase in BlackRock’s total holdings from the previous notification.

