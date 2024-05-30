BlackRock Adjusts Stake in TUI AG

TUI AG (GB:TUI) has released an update.

TUI AG has announced a significant change in shareholding, with BlackRock, Inc. now holding a combined total of 5.69% of voting rights, following a mix of acquisitions and disposals. The notification indicates that BlackRock’s voting rights attached to shares stand at 4.96%, and rights through instruments are at 0.73%, as of May 23, 2024. This change reflects a slight increase in BlackRock’s total holdings from the previous notification.

