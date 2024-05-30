News & Insights

BlackRock Adjusts Stake in Tatton Asset Management

May 30, 2024 — 02:36 am EDT

Tatton Asset Management Plc (GB:TAM) has released an update.

Tatton Asset Management PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has changed its holding in the company, with a notification of major holdings crossing a threshold on May 28, 2024. BlackRock now holds a total of 12% of voting rights in Tatton Asset Management, including 11.55% through shares and 0.45% through financial instruments. This change in the distribution of voting rights was officially communicated to the company on May 29, 2024.

