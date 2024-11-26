BlackRock Adjusts Stake in Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its stake in Tate & Lyle PLC, now holding 5.24% of the voting rights, marking a slight decrease from its previous position. This shift in holdings could signal strategic moves by the investment giant, sparking interest among market watchers. Investors may want to keep an eye on how these changes affect Tate & Lyle’s stock performance.
