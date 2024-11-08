BlackRock Adjusts Stake in Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments (GB:OXIG) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in Oxford Instruments PLC, reducing its combined voting rights from 11.28% to 10.94%. This change reflects a slight decrease in their influence over the UK-based technology company, as reported on November 7, 2024. Investors may find this shift noteworthy as BlackRock remains a significant shareholder in the company.

