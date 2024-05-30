News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Adjusts Stake in Molten Ventures

May 30, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Molten Ventures Plc has announced a change in major holdings, with BlackRock, Inc. adjusting its stake in the company. On May 29, 2024, BlackRock’s total voting rights in Molten Ventures decreased to 11.64%, down from a previous notification of 12.58%. This shift reflects both direct voting rights and financial instruments, highlighting significant investor activity that may influence the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into GB:GROW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.