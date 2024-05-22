News & Insights

BlackRock Adjusts Stake in St. James’s Place

May 22, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

St. James’s Place (GB:STJ) has released an update.

St. James’s Place PLC has reported a change in share ownership, with BlackRock, Inc. crossing a notable voting rights threshold on May 21, 2024. BlackRock now holds a total of 9.95% of the voting rights, which combines direct shares and financial instruments like contracts for difference (CFDs). This shift reflects a slight decrease from their previous notification that accounted for a 10% total voting rights share in the company.

