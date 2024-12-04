BlackRock Adjusts Holdings in LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property (GB:LMP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LondonMetric Property has announced a change in major holdings, with BlackRock, Inc. adjusting its voting rights in the company. As of November 29, 2024, BlackRock’s total voting rights in LondonMetric stand at 8.01%, a slight decrease from a previous 8.05%. This adjustment reflects shifts in both direct and indirect voting rights, highlighting the dynamic nature of shareholder positions in the property market.

For further insights into GB:LMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.