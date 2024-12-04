BlackRock Adjusts Holdings in LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property (GB:LMP) has released an update.
LondonMetric Property has announced a change in major holdings, with BlackRock, Inc. adjusting its voting rights in the company. As of November 29, 2024, BlackRock’s total voting rights in LondonMetric stand at 8.01%, a slight decrease from a previous 8.05%. This adjustment reflects shifts in both direct and indirect voting rights, highlighting the dynamic nature of shareholder positions in the property market.
