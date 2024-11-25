News & Insights

Stocks
AIBRF

BlackRock Adjusts Holdings in AIB Group PLC

November 25, 2024 — 03:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AIB Group (AIBRF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BlackRock, Inc. has reduced its holdings in AIB Group PLC, with its total voting rights falling below the 6% threshold. This move was triggered by a recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights and financial instruments. Investors in the financial market might find this significant as it reflects BlackRock’s current positioning in AIB Group.

For further insights into AIBRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIBRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.