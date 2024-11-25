BlackRock Adjusts Holdings in AIB Group PLC

AIB Group (AIBRF) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has reduced its holdings in AIB Group PLC, with its total voting rights falling below the 6% threshold. This move was triggered by a recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights and financial instruments. Investors in the financial market might find this significant as it reflects BlackRock’s current positioning in AIB Group.

