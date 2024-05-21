BlackRock Acquires Over 5% in Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has crossed the threshold of a 5% stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited, now holding a total of 5.22% of shares and voting rights as of May 16, 2024. The position increased from below 5% to 5.07% in shares and voting rights directly, with an additional 0.14% through financial instruments.

For further insights into GOGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.