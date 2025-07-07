Markets
BlackRock To Acquire ElmTree Funds; Upfront Consideration To Be Paid Primarily In Stock

July 07, 2025 — 07:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BlackRock (BLK) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ElmTree Funds, a net-lease real estate investment firm with $7.3 billion in total assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Upfront consideration will be paid primarily in stock, with the potential for additional consideration subject to ElmTree performance over the next five years. Upon closing, ElmTree will be integrated into Private Financing Solutions.

ElmTree Funds, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a real estate private equity firm that manages capital on behalf of institutional and private investors.

