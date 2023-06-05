BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (BMN) Declares $0.09 Dividend

BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.13 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.47%, the lowest has been 4.40%, and the highest has been 4.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.03 (n=26).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMN is 0.00%, a decrease of 70.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 103.64% to 346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 35.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMN by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 14K shares.

Wells Fargo holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 25.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMN by 55.42% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMN by 91.73% over the last quarter.

