BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (BMN) Declares $0.09 Dividend

BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.47%, the lowest has been 4.40%, and the highest has been 4.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.03 (n=23).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 36K shares.

Wells Fargo holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8K shares.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares.

