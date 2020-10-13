BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that BGIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.6, the dividend yield is 6.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGIO was $8.6, representing a -13.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.95 and a 51.94% increase over the 52 week low of $5.66.

