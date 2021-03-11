BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that BGIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.23, the dividend yield is 6.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGIO was $9.23, representing a -2.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.42 and a 63.07% increase over the 52 week low of $5.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

