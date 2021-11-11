BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.067 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 318.42% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.69, the dividend yield is 529.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGIO was $4.69, representing a -53.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.98 and a 1.15% increase over the 52 week low of $4.64.

BGIO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bgio Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.