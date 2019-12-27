BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that BGIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.65, the dividend yield is 6.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGIO was $9.65, representing a -3.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $10 and a 19.13% increase over the 52 week low of $8.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.