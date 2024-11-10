News & Insights

Stocks
BL

BlackLine’s Financial Challenges: Risks and Uncertainties Facing Investors

November 10, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BlackLine (BL) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

BlackLine faces a high degree of risk for potential investors, as detailed in their latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Key concerns include the company’s dependency on attracting new customers and ensuring the renewal of existing subscription agreements to sustain growth. The company also contends with economic uncertainties that could impede business expansion, alongside a history of financial losses that challenge its path to profitability. Additional risks involve managing growth effectively amidst organizational changes and ensuring the security and performance of its software solutions, all of which could adversely affect BlackLine’s business and stock market performance.

The average BL stock price target is $61.75, implying 2.29% upside potential.

To learn more about BlackLine’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.