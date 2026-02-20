Is BlackLine Stock a Turnaround Bet After This Fund's New $20 Million Stake?

Key Points

Potrero Capital Research acquired 370,557 shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $20.49 million, reflecting the new stake and share price moves during the quarter.

The position represents 6.9% of fund AUM.

On February 17, 2026, Potrero Capital Research disclosed a new position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), acquiring 370,557 shares for an estimated $20.49 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Potrero Capital Research established a new position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) by purchasing 370,557 shares. As a result, the fund's quarter-end holding in BlackLine was valued at $20.49 million.

What else to know

This was a new position, with the stake accounting for 6.9% of Potrero's reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: TLN: $29.05 million (9.8% of AUM) NYSE: TAC: $21.80 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: BL: $20.49 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $18.71 million (6.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: STX: $16.96 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, BlackLine shares were priced at $37.34, down 27.6% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 39.2 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $37.34 Market Capitalization $2.31 billion Revenue (TTM) $700.43 million Net Income (TTM) $24.52 million

Company snapshot

BlackLine provides cloud-based software for automating accounting and finance operations, including financial close management, account reconciliations, transaction matching, and accounts receivable automation.

The company operates a SaaS business model, generating recurring revenue primarily through direct sales of subscription-based solutions to enterprise and mid-market customers.

It serves multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-sized companies across a range of industries seeking to streamline and modernize financial processes.

BlackLine, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud-based solutions that automate and enhance core accounting and finance workflows. The company leverages a subscription-based model to deliver scalable financial close and automation tools to a diverse, global client base. BlackLine's focus on process automation and compliance positions it as a strategic partner for organizations aiming to improve efficiency and control in financial operations.

What this transaction means for investors

This new stake immediately ranks among the fund’s top holdings, alongside names like Talen Energy and Teck Resources, signaling a willingness to lean into cyclical or transitional stories where operating leverage can surprise.



BlackLine fits that mold. Fourth quarter revenue rose 8% to $183.2 million, while full year revenue reached $700.4 million, up 7%. More important than the top line, however, non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 24.7% in the quarter from 18.1% a year earlier. And remaining performance obligation climbed 23.5% to $1.1 billion, while dollar-based net revenue retention stood at 105%. That is not the profile of a shrinking SaaS vendor.



Yes, shares are still down more than 27% over the past year. Nevertheless, management is guiding to as much as $768 million in 2026 revenue and up to $180 million in non-GAAP net income. For long term investors, the question is whether disciplined margin expansion, record bookings, and a still growing backlog can reset sentiment. A concentrated bet suggests someone thinks the answer is yes.

