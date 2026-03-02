BlackLine Stock Down Nearly 30% as One Fund Cuts Stake by $10 Million

Key Points

Ananym Capital Management sold 189,029 shares of BlackLine for an estimated $10.41 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $9.48 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The post-trade stake stood at 253,482 shares worth $14.02 million.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) saw Ananym Capital Management report a sale of 189,029 shares in its latest SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, an estimated $10.41 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Ananym Capital Management reduced its position in BlackLine by 189,029 shares in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $10.41 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. At quarter end, the position was valued at $14.02 million, with the net position change including both the sale and share price movement totaling $9.48 million lower.

What else to know

The fund’s sale brought BlackLine’s weighting to 5.76% of reportable 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: VAC: $42.51 million (17.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: HSIC: $41.35 million (17.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: BKR: $36.61 million (15.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: SCHL: $35.85 million (14.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: LKQ: $33.52 million (13.8% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, BlackLine shares were priced at $37.34, down 27% over the prior 12 months and significantly underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 17% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $37.34 Market Capitalization $2.34 billion Revenue (TTM) $700.43 million Net Income (TTM) $24.52 million

Company snapshot

BlackLine provides cloud-based software solutions for automating and streamlining accounting and finance operations, including financial close management, account reconciliations, transaction matching, and accounts receivable automation.

The firm operates a subscription-based model, generating revenue primarily from software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings delivered to enterprise clients worldwide.

It targets multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across a diverse range of industries.

BlackLine is a leading provider of cloud-based accounting automation solutions, serving a global client base from its headquarters in California. The company leverages a SaaS business model to deliver mission-critical financial operations tools, enabling clients to improve efficiency and maintain compliance. BlackLine's competitive edge lies in its comprehensive platform, which addresses complex finance and accounting workflows for large organizations.

What this transaction means for investors

Enterprise software names often rely on durability, and when a SaaS platform posts steady revenue growth, expands margins, and keeps customers spending more year after year, a stock decline might say more about sentiment than fundamentals.



BlackLine closed 2025 with total GAAP revenue of $700.4 million, up 7.2% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 22.3% from 19.4% in 2024, and remaining performance obligation climbed 23.5% to $1.1 billion. Dollar-based net revenue retention stood at 105%, a quiet but powerful signal that customers are sticking around and expanding usage. Management now expects 2026 revenue between $764 million and $768 million.



Against that backdrop, trimming exposure after a 27% share price decline could reflect portfolio discipline rather than a wholesale change in view. This fund’s largest holdings lean toward industrial and cyclical names, so a mid single-digit SaaS allocation still provides diversification into recurring, subscription revenue.



Long-term investors should focus on margin expansion, recurring revenue visibility and the $1.1 billion backlog. If execution continues, valuation compression may eventually look more like an opportunity than a warning sign.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackLine and LKQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

