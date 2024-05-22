News & Insights

Blackline Safety Soars in Financial Times Ranking

May 22, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) has released an update.

Blackline Safety Corp. has been recognized as one of the Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 by the Financial Times, ranking fourth in Canada’s IT & Software sector. The company has seen remarkable growth, with its revenue reaching $100 million in 2023, significantly above the $27M median of the ranked companies. Blackline’s success is attributed to the increasing adoption of its life-saving connected safety technology.

