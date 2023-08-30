Blackline Safety (BLKLF) Price Target Decreased by 5.62% to 3.56

The average one-year price target for Blackline Safety (OTC:BLKLF) has been revised to 3.56 / share. This is an decrease of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 3.77 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.88 to a high of 4.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.15% from the latest reported closing price of 2.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackline Safety. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLKLF is 1.49%, an increase of 351.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 236.61% to 825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLKLF by 93.48% over the last quarter.

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 33.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLKLF by 128.57% over the last quarter.

See all Blackline Safety regulatory filings.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.