News & Insights

Stocks
BL

BlackLine price target raised to $55 from $45 at Truist

October 31, 2024 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Terry Tillman raised the firm’s price target on BlackLine (BL) to $55 from $45 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The firm remains at neutral on the stock based on the company’s subdued top-line growth but also notes increased investor inquiries and interest owing to potential for growth inflection point in the offing, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.