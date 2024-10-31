BlackLine price target raised to $55 from $45 at Truist

Truist analyst Terry Tillman raised the firm’s price target on BlackLine (BL) to $55 from $45 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The firm remains at neutral on the stock based on the company’s subdued top-line growth but also notes increased investor inquiries and interest owing to potential for growth inflection point in the offing, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

