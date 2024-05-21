News & Insights

Markets
BL

BlackLine Plans To Offer $500 Mln Of Senior Notes

May 21, 2024 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BlackLine, Inc. (BL) announced on Tuesday that it intends to offer $500 million of convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private placement.

The company also plans to grant the initial purchaser a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $75,000,000 of notes.

BlackLine will fix the interest rate, initial conversion rate, and other terms of the notes at the time of pricing of the offering.

The company intends to use part of the proceeds to fund the capped call transactions, repurchase of senior notes, and working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

BL was trading down by 2.99 percent at $56.15 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.