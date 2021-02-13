BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a mediocre week for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) shareholders, with the stock dropping 10% to US$133 in the week since its latest full-year results. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$352m were in line with expectations,BlackLine lost US$0.83 a share in the process. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on BlackLine after the latest results. NasdaqGS:BL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from BlackLine's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$411.4m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 3.2% to US$0.80 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$411.4m and losses of US$0.80 per share in 2021.

The average price target fell 13% to US$138, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analysts, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on BlackLine, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$163 and the most bearish at US$63.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that BlackLine's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 17%, compared to a historical growth rate of 26% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 14% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like BlackLine is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for BlackLine going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BlackLine .

