Blackline Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackline Inc. (BL) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $6.06 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $10.83 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Blackline Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.32 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $166.931 million from $157.461 million last year.

Blackline Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.06 Mln. vs. $10.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $166.931 Mln vs. $157.461 Mln last year.

