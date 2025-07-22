BlackLine, Inc. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

BlackLine, Inc. will report Q2 financial results on August 5, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

BlackLine, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, on August 5, 2025, after market close. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, which will be accessible via a live webcast on the company's investor relations website. Participants are encouraged to register and join the call fifteen minutes early to avoid delays. BlackLine offers a digital finance transformation platform for the CFO's office that enhances financial operations through automation and AI, serving over 4,400 customers with a focus on continuous innovation and security. For more information, interested parties can visit blackline.com.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results for Q2 2025 provides transparency and sets expectations for stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call allows for direct engagement with management, enhancing investor relations and communication.

BlackLine positions itself as a leader in digital finance transformation, showcasing its innovative solutions and commitment to R&D.

The company's extensive customer base of over 4,400 organizations highlights its strong market presence and credibility in the financial technology sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will BlackLine release its Q2 2025 financial results?

BlackLine will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the BlackLine Q2 2025 conference call?

The conference call will take place at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on August 5, 2025.

How can I access the BlackLine conference call?

Participants can register online to receive dial-in details for the BlackLine conference call.

Where can I find more information about BlackLine?

Additional information about BlackLine can be found on their official website at blackline.com.

What does BlackLine do for financial operations?

BlackLine provides a platform that enables accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations for organizations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BL Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $BL Data Alerts

$BL insiders have traded $BL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK WOODHAMS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,944 shares for an estimated $552,831 .

. MICHELLE D STALICK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,195 shares for an estimated $65,820.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $BL stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/17/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BL forecast page.

$BL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $67.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Matthew Vanvliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $58.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Terry Tillman from Truist Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Adam Hotchkiss from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $43.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 William Jellison from DA Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 04/14/2025

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BlackLine, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 followed by a conference call hosted by management at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at



https://investors.blackline.com/



. To access the conference call by phone, please register



here



, and dial-in details will be provided. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.







About BlackLine









BlackLine



(Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.





BlackLine’s comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine’s proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.





For more information, please visit



blackline.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Humphries, CFA







matt.humphries@blackline.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.